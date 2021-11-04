Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any bets on Michael Pittman Jr.'s player prop bet markets for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and the New York Jets (2-5) meet in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman's 594 receiving yards (74.3 per game) lead the Colts. He has 45 catches on 65 targets with four touchdowns.
  • Pittman has been the target of 23.6% (65 total) of his team's 275 passing attempts this season.
  • Pittman (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 28.1% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have run 56.5% passing plays and 43.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pittman's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • Pittman put up 26 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Jets, 40.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Jets.
  • The 293.7 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jets have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Pittman put together an 86-yard performance against the Titans last week on 10 catches while being targeted 15 times and scoring two touchdowns.
  • During his last three games, Pittman has racked up 226 yards on 16 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 75.3 yards per game, on 22 targets.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

65

23.6%

45

594

4

9

28.1%

Jonathan Taylor

25

9.1%

21

265

1

1

3.1%

Zach Pascal

43

15.6%

26

261

3

9

28.1%

Mo Alie-Cox

25

9.1%

13

177

4

4

12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive