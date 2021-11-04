Before placing any bets on Michael Pittman Jr.'s player prop bet markets for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and the New York Jets (2-5) meet in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman's 594 receiving yards (74.3 per game) lead the Colts. He has 45 catches on 65 targets with four touchdowns.

Pittman has been the target of 23.6% (65 total) of his team's 275 passing attempts this season.

Pittman (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 28.1% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 56.5% passing plays and 43.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Pittman put up 26 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Jets, 40.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Jets.

The 293.7 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Pittman put together an 86-yard performance against the Titans last week on 10 catches while being targeted 15 times and scoring two touchdowns.

During his last three games, Pittman has racked up 226 yards on 16 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 75.3 yards per game, on 22 targets.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 65 23.6% 45 594 4 9 28.1% Jonathan Taylor 25 9.1% 21 265 1 1 3.1% Zach Pascal 43 15.6% 26 261 3 9 28.1% Mo Alie-Cox 25 9.1% 13 177 4 4 12.5%

