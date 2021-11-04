The No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are favored by 3 points when they hit the road to play the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) in Big Ten action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The total is 54 points for this matchup.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State's games this season have gone over 54 points five of eight times.

Purdue has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in a game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.5 points lower than the two team's combined 57.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 16.4 points above the 37.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Spartans games have an average total of 53 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54 total in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 52.3 average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

The Spartans are 3-1-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Spartans score 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers give up (17.1).

Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.1 points.

The Spartans collect 131.2 more yards per game (445) than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (313.8).

When Michigan State amasses more than 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Spartans have nine giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 12 takeaways .

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Purdue's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).

This season the Boilermakers put up just 2.4 more points per game (22.9) than the Spartans give up (20.5).

Purdue is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 20.5 points.

The Boilermakers average 37.8 fewer yards per game (386.6) than the Spartans give up per matchup (424.4).

Purdue is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 424.4 yards.

The Boilermakers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 14 takeaways .

