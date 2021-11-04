Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State's games this season have gone over 54 points five of eight times.
- Purdue has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.5 points lower than the two team's combined 57.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 16.4 points above the 37.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Spartans games have an average total of 53 points this season, one fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54 total in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 52.3 average total in Boilermakers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Spartans are 3-1-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Spartans score 17.5 more points per game (34.6) than the Boilermakers give up (17.1).
- Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.1 points.
- The Spartans collect 131.2 more yards per game (445) than the Boilermakers give up per matchup (313.8).
- When Michigan State amasses more than 313.8 yards, the team is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Spartans have nine giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 12 takeaways .
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Purdue's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).
- This season the Boilermakers put up just 2.4 more points per game (22.9) than the Spartans give up (20.5).
- Purdue is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 20.5 points.
- The Boilermakers average 37.8 fewer yards per game (386.6) than the Spartans give up per matchup (424.4).
- Purdue is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 424.4 yards.
- The Boilermakers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Purdue
34.6
Avg. Points Scored
22.9
20.5
Avg. Points Allowed
17.1
445
Avg. Total Yards
386.6
424.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
313.8
9
Giveaways
12
14
Takeaways
12