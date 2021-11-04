The Indiana Hoosiers (2-6, 0-0 Big Ten) are 20-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. This game has an over/under of 50.5 points.

Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Michigan's games this season have gone over 50.5 points five of eight times.

Indiana's games have gone over 50.5 points in five of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 59.1 points per game, 8.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.

Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 51.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 52.7 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 20 points or more (in three chances).

Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Wolverines average 5.5 more points per game (37.1) than the Hoosiers give up (31.6).

Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.6 points.

The Wolverines collect 77 more yards per game (456.5) than the Hoosiers give up per contest (379.5).

Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals more than 379.5 yards.

This year, the Wolverines have six turnovers, two fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (8).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20 points or more.

Indiana's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Hoosiers average 4.9 more points per game (22) than the Wolverines surrender (17.1).

Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.1 points.

The Hoosiers collect 326.8 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 311 the Wolverines give up.

When Indiana amasses more than 311 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Hoosiers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats