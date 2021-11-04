Publish date:
Michigan vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan's games this season have gone over 50.5 points five of eight times.
- Indiana's games have gone over 50.5 points in five of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 59.1 points per game, 8.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.
- Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 51.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 52.7 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 20 points or more (in three chances).
- Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wolverines average 5.5 more points per game (37.1) than the Hoosiers give up (31.6).
- Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.6 points.
- The Wolverines collect 77 more yards per game (456.5) than the Hoosiers give up per contest (379.5).
- Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals more than 379.5 yards.
- This year, the Wolverines have six turnovers, two fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (8).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20 points or more.
- Indiana's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Hoosiers average 4.9 more points per game (22) than the Wolverines surrender (17.1).
- Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.1 points.
- The Hoosiers collect 326.8 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 311 the Wolverines give up.
- When Indiana amasses more than 311 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Hoosiers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Indiana
37.1
Avg. Points Scored
22
17.1
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
456.5
Avg. Total Yards
326.8
311
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.5
6
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
8