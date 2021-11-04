Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Michigan vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indiana Hoosiers (2-6, 0-0 Big Ten) are 20-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. This game has an over/under of 50.5 points.

Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan's games this season have gone over 50.5 points five of eight times.
  • Indiana's games have gone over 50.5 points in five of eight chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 59.1 points per game, 8.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 51.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 52.7 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.
  • Michigan has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 20 points or more (in three chances).
  • Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Wolverines average 5.5 more points per game (37.1) than the Hoosiers give up (31.6).
  • Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.6 points.
  • The Wolverines collect 77 more yards per game (456.5) than the Hoosiers give up per contest (379.5).
  • Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals more than 379.5 yards.
  • This year, the Wolverines have six turnovers, two fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (8).
  • Indiana has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20 points or more.
  • Indiana's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • The Hoosiers average 4.9 more points per game (22) than the Wolverines surrender (17.1).
  • Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.1 points.
  • The Hoosiers collect 326.8 yards per game, just 15.8 more than the 311 the Wolverines give up.
  • When Indiana amasses more than 311 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Hoosiers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats

MichiganStatsIndiana

37.1

Avg. Points Scored

22

17.1

Avg. Points Allowed

31.6

456.5

Avg. Total Yards

326.8

311

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

379.5

6

Giveaways

12

12

Takeaways

8