November 4, 2021
Mike White Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Before Mike White hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. White's New York Jets (2-5) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) square off in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mike White Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • White has thrown for 607 passing yards this season (86.7 per game) and has a 74% completion percentage (57-of-77), throwing four touchdown passes with four interceptions.
  • He also adds -1 rushing yards (-0.1 ypg) on five carries.
  • The Jets have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • White has thrown six passes in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In two matchups against the Colts, White averaged zero passing yards per game, 257.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Thursday.
  • White did not throw a touchdown pass against the Colts over that time.
  • The 257.4 yards per game the Colts are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts have given up 19 passing TDs this year (2.4 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, White had 405 yards while completing 82.2% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • White has thrown for 607 yards (202.3 ypg), completing 74% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

White's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

42

16.0%

24

349

4

4

17.4%

Michael Carter

37

14.1%

26

226

0

1

4.3%

Jamison Crowder

30

11.5%

23

203

1

6

26.1%

