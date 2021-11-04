Before Mike White hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. White's New York Jets (2-5) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) square off in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mike White Prop Bet Odds

Mike White Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

White has thrown for 607 passing yards this season (86.7 per game) and has a 74% completion percentage (57-of-77), throwing four touchdown passes with four interceptions.

He also adds -1 rushing yards (-0.1 ypg) on five carries.

The Jets have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

White has thrown six passes in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In two matchups against the Colts, White averaged zero passing yards per game, 257.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Thursday.

White did not throw a touchdown pass against the Colts over that time.

The 257.4 yards per game the Colts are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have given up 19 passing TDs this year (2.4 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, White had 405 yards while completing 82.2% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.

White has thrown for 607 yards (202.3 ypg), completing 74% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

White's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 42 16.0% 24 349 4 4 17.4% Michael Carter 37 14.1% 26 226 0 1 4.3% Jamison Crowder 30 11.5% 23 203 1 6 26.1%

