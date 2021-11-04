Publish date:
Mike White Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike White Prop Bet Odds
Mike White Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- White has thrown for 607 passing yards this season (86.7 per game) and has a 74% completion percentage (57-of-77), throwing four touchdown passes with four interceptions.
- He also adds -1 rushing yards (-0.1 ypg) on five carries.
- The Jets have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
- White has thrown six passes in the red zone this season, 13.3% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for White's matchup with the Colts.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In two matchups against the Colts, White averaged zero passing yards per game, 257.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Thursday.
- White did not throw a touchdown pass against the Colts over that time.
- The 257.4 yards per game the Colts are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts have given up 19 passing TDs this year (2.4 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, White had 405 yards while completing 82.2% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
- White has thrown for 607 yards (202.3 ypg), completing 74% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
White's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Corey Davis
42
16.0%
24
349
4
4
17.4%
Michael Carter
37
14.1%
26
226
0
1
4.3%
Jamison Crowder
30
11.5%
23
203
1
6
26.1%
Powered By Data Skrive