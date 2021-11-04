The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 14.5-point favorites when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game has a point total set at 44.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in five of eight games this season.

In 33.3% of Illinois' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 44.

Saturday's over/under is 2.0 points lower than the two team's combined 46 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 44-point total for this game is 7.3 points below the 51.3 points per game average total in Fighting Illini games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

In Minnesota's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Golden Gophers average 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (23.3).

Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 31.1 fewer yards per game (370.0), than the Fighting Illini allow per contest (401.1).

In games that Minnesota churns out over 401.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have eight giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .

Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Illinois is 4-5-0 this year.

The Fighting Illini covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Fighting Illini average just 1.3 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Golden Gophers surrender (18.9).

Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.9 points.

The Fighting Illini average 320.9 yards per game, just 17.8 more than the 303.1 the Golden Gophers allow.

Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 303.1 yards.

This season the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (11).

Season Stats