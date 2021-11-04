Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Minnesota vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in five of eight games this season.
- In 33.3% of Illinois' games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 44.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.0 points lower than the two team's combined 46 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 44-point total for this game is 7.3 points below the 51.3 points per game average total in Fighting Illini games this season.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- In Minnesota's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Golden Gophers average 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (23.3).
- Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.
- The Golden Gophers rack up 31.1 fewer yards per game (370.0), than the Fighting Illini allow per contest (401.1).
- In games that Minnesota churns out over 401.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have eight giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Illinois is 4-5-0 this year.
- The Fighting Illini covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Illinois' games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Fighting Illini average just 1.3 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Golden Gophers surrender (18.9).
- Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.9 points.
- The Fighting Illini average 320.9 yards per game, just 17.8 more than the 303.1 the Golden Gophers allow.
- Illinois is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 303.1 yards.
- This season the Fighting Illini have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Illinois
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.6
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
23.3
370.0
Avg. Total Yards
320.9
303.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
401.1
8
Giveaways
9
11
Takeaways
12