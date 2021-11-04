Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York

Author:

Mo Alie-Cox will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and the New York Jets (2-5) square off in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Alie-Cox has reeled in 13 passes (on 25 targets) for 177 yards (22.1 per game) and four touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 9.1% of the 275 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.
  • Alie-Cox has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have run 56.5% passing plays and 43.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Alie-Cox's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • Alie-Cox is averaging 42 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jets, 18.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (23.5).
  • Alie-Cox, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 293.7 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Alie-Cox did not record a catch in last week's game against the Titans.
  • Alie-Cox has caught four passes on 10 targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards during his last three games.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mo Alie-Cox

25

9.1%

13

177

4

4

12.5%

Michael Pittman Jr.

65

23.6%

45

594

4

9

28.1%

Jonathan Taylor

25

9.1%

21

265

1

1

3.1%

Zach Pascal

43

15.6%

26

261

3

9

28.1%

Powered By Data Skrive