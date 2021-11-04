Publish date:
Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Alie-Cox has reeled in 13 passes (on 25 targets) for 177 yards (22.1 per game) and four touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 9.1% of the 275 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.
- Alie-Cox has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have run 56.5% passing plays and 43.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Alie-Cox's matchup with the Jets.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- Alie-Cox is averaging 42 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jets, 18.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (23.5).
- Alie-Cox, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 293.7 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Alie-Cox did not record a catch in last week's game against the Titans.
- Alie-Cox has caught four passes on 10 targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards during his last three games.
Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mo Alie-Cox
25
9.1%
13
177
4
4
12.5%
Michael Pittman Jr.
65
23.6%
45
594
4
9
28.1%
Jonathan Taylor
25
9.1%
21
265
1
1
3.1%
Zach Pascal
43
15.6%
26
261
3
9
28.1%
Powered By Data Skrive