Mo Alie-Cox will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Colts (3-5) and the New York Jets (2-5) square off in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Alie-Cox has reeled in 13 passes (on 25 targets) for 177 yards (22.1 per game) and four touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 9.1% of the 275 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.

Alie-Cox has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 56.5% passing plays and 43.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Alie-Cox is averaging 42 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jets, 18.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (23.5).

Alie-Cox, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 293.7 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Alie-Cox did not record a catch in last week's game against the Titans.

Alie-Cox has caught four passes on 10 targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards during his last three games.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mo Alie-Cox 25 9.1% 13 177 4 4 12.5% Michael Pittman Jr. 65 23.6% 45 594 4 9 28.1% Jonathan Taylor 25 9.1% 21 265 1 1 3.1% Zach Pascal 43 15.6% 26 261 3 9 28.1%

