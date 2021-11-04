The NC State Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 ACC) will put their 16th-ranked run defense to the test against the Florida State Seminoles (3-5, 0-0 ACC) and the No. 21 running attack in the nation, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Wolf Pack are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest. The over/under is set at 56 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have combined for 56 points only twice this year.

Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in four of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 5.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 43.2 points per game, 12.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 53.3 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56-point total for this game is 1.3 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Seminoles games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

NC State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack rack up 31.5 points per game, 4.6 more than the Seminoles surrender per contest (26.9).

NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.9 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 29.1 more yards per game (416.5) than the Seminoles give up per contest (387.4).

In games that NC State piles up over 387.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Seminoles have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Seminoles have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Florida State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Seminoles put up 13.6 more points per game (29.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (16.3).

When Florida State scores more than 16.3 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Seminoles average 64.1 more yards per game (391.9) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (327.8).

When Florida State totals over 327.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats