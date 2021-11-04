The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 MWC) are 10-point favorites when they host the San Jose State Spartans (5-4, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. The total is 54.5 points for this game.

Odds for Nevada vs. San Jose State

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have combined to put up more than 54.5 points in six of eight games this season.

San Jose State's games have gone over 54.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 4.2 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.

The 47 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.5 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 58.5 points per game in 2021, 4.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.5 total in this game is 3.2 points higher than the 51.3 average total in Spartans games this season.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 10-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on six of eight set point totals (75%).

The Wolf Pack put up 37.6 points per game, 15.0 more than the Spartans surrender per matchup (22.6).

When Nevada puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 101.9 more yards per game (456.6) than the Spartans allow per contest (354.7).

Nevada is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 354.7 yards.

The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Spartans have seven takeaways .

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Spartans score 3.3 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Wolf Pack allow (24.4).

San Jose State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 24.4 points.

The Spartans average 26.4 fewer yards per game (351.1) than the Wolf Pack allow (377.5).

San Jose State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 377.5 yards.

The Spartans have 16 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolf Pack.

Season Stats