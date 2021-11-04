Publish date:
New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- New England and its opponents have combined to put up more than 41 points in five of eight games this season.
- Carolina's games have gone over 41 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 46.4 points per game, 5.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 40.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.3 points per game in 2020, 4.3 more than Sunday's total.
- The 41-point total for this game is 4.7 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Patriots have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
- New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Patriots score 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers surrender (19.9).
- New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.9 points.
- The Patriots collect 59.0 more yards per game (354.6) than the Panthers give up per contest (295.6).
- When New England piles up over 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Panthers.
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Panthers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This season the Panthers average just 0.1 more points per game (20.6) than the Patriots surrender (20.5).
- Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 20.5 points.
- The Panthers collect 328.5 yards per game, 24.4 fewer yards than the 352.9 the Patriots allow.
- Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 352.9 yards.
- The Panthers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 12 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.
- At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- This year, in four home games, Carolina has hit the over once.
- This season, Panthers home games average 45.3 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (41).
- New England is 3-0 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- Away from home, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- In three away games this season, New England has hit the over twice.
- Patriots away games this season average 44.2 total points, 3.2 more than this matchup's over/under (41).
Powered by Data Skrive.