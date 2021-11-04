The Carolina Panthers (4-4) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the New England Patriots (4-4). The point total is set at 41.

Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined to put up more than 41 points in five of eight games this season.

Carolina's games have gone over 41 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 46.4 points per game, 5.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 40.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.3 points per game in 2020, 4.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 41-point total for this game is 4.7 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Patriots have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Patriots score 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers surrender (19.9).

New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.9 points.

The Patriots collect 59.0 more yards per game (354.6) than the Panthers give up per contest (295.6).

When New England piles up over 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Panthers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This season the Panthers average just 0.1 more points per game (20.6) than the Patriots surrender (20.5).

Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 20.5 points.

The Panthers collect 328.5 yards per game, 24.4 fewer yards than the 352.9 the Patriots allow.

Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 352.9 yards.

The Panthers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 12 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This year, in four home games, Carolina has hit the over once.

This season, Panthers home games average 45.3 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (41).

New England is 3-0 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

Away from home, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In three away games this season, New England has hit the over twice.

Patriots away games this season average 44.2 total points, 3.2 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

