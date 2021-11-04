MWC foes square off when the New Mexico Lobos (3-5, 0-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (0-8, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. New Mexico is favored by 2 points. A total of 45 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for New Mexico vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

New Mexico and its opponents have scored at least 45 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

UNLV's games have gone over 45 points in six of seven chances this season.

Saturday's total is 11.4 points higher than the combined 33.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 61.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 16.5 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.

Lobos games this season feature an average total of 47.5 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 45-point total for this game is 10.6 points below the 55.6 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

So far this season New Mexico has one win against the spread.

The Lobos have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

New Mexico's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Lobos put up 14.0 points per game, 22.0 fewer than the Rebels give up per matchup (36.0).

The Lobos collect 192.7 fewer yards per game (254.3), than the Rebels give up per matchup (447.0).

The Lobos have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Rebels have forced a turnover (10) this season.

UNLV Stats and Trends

In UNLV's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Rebels have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 2 points or more this season.

UNLV's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Rebels put up 19.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Lobos surrender (25.5).

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team records more than 25.5 points.

The Rebels rack up 295.8 yards per game, 52.8 fewer yards than the 348.6 the Lobos allow.

UNLV is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up more than 348.6 yards.

The Rebels have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (9) this season.

