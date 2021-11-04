Publish date:
New Mexico vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for New Mexico vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- New Mexico and its opponents have scored at least 45 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
- UNLV's games have gone over 45 points in six of seven chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 11.4 points higher than the combined 33.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 61.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 16.5 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.
- Lobos games this season feature an average total of 47.5 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 45-point total for this game is 10.6 points below the 55.6 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- So far this season New Mexico has one win against the spread.
- The Lobos have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- New Mexico's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Lobos put up 14.0 points per game, 22.0 fewer than the Rebels give up per matchup (36.0).
- The Lobos collect 192.7 fewer yards per game (254.3), than the Rebels give up per matchup (447.0).
- The Lobos have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Rebels have forced a turnover (10) this season.
UNLV Stats and Trends
- In UNLV's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Rebels have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 2 points or more this season.
- UNLV's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Rebels put up 19.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Lobos surrender (25.5).
- UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team records more than 25.5 points.
- The Rebels rack up 295.8 yards per game, 52.8 fewer yards than the 348.6 the Lobos allow.
- UNLV is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up more than 348.6 yards.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over four more times (13 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|New Mexico
|Stats
|UNLV
14.0
Avg. Points Scored
19.6
25.5
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
254.3
Avg. Total Yards
295.8
348.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.0
12
Giveaways
13
9
Takeaways
10