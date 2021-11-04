Publish date:
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Saints vs. Falcons
Over/under insights
- New Orleans' games this season have gone over 41.5 points three of seven times.
- Atlanta's games have gone over 41.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.2, is 4.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.
- The 41.5-point total for this game is 6.3 points below the 47.8 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.
- New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year, the Saints put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons surrender (27.9).
- New Orleans is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.
- The Saints collect 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9), than the Falcons give up per outing (358.3).
- When New Orleans picks up more than 358.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Saints have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Falcons.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Falcons.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread twice this season.
- This year, the Falcons are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- Atlanta's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Falcons rack up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints give up.
- Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.
- The Falcons average 334.0 yards per game, only 10.3 fewer than the 344.3 the Saints give up.
- When Atlanta picks up over 344.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (13).
Home and road insights
- New Orleans has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.
- The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point favorites or more at home.
- This year, in three home games, New Orleans has hit the over twice.
- Saints home games this season average 46.7 total points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
- In away games, Atlanta has just one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- Atlanta has gone over the total twice in three away games this year.
- The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
