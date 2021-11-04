The New Orleans Saints (5-2) are favored by 6 points as they battle to keep their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. The game has a 41.5-point over/under.

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans' games this season have gone over 41.5 points three of seven times.

Atlanta's games have gone over 41.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.2, is 4.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 41.5-point total for this game is 6.3 points below the 47.8 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Saints put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons surrender (27.9).

New Orleans is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.

The Saints collect 52.4 fewer yards per game (305.9), than the Falcons give up per outing (358.3).

When New Orleans picks up more than 358.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Saints have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Falcons.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread twice this season.

This year, the Falcons are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Atlanta's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Falcons rack up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints give up.

Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.

The Falcons average 334.0 yards per game, only 10.3 fewer than the 344.3 the Saints give up.

When Atlanta picks up over 344.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Saints have forced turnovers (13).

Home and road insights

New Orleans has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point favorites or more at home.

This year, in three home games, New Orleans has hit the over twice.

Saints home games this season average 46.7 total points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

In away games, Atlanta has just one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Atlanta has gone over the total twice in three away games this year.

The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

