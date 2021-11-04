The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4, 0-0 ACC) are just 2.5-point favorites at home at Kenan Memorial Stadium against the No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both teams feature high-powered passing games, with the Tar Heels 24th in passing yards per game, and the Demon Deacons 14th. The game has an over/under of 76 points.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina's games this season have gone over 76 points four of eight times.

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 76 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 79.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 21.3 points above the 54.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents score an average of 65.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 76 over/under in this game is 13.1 points higher than the 62.9 average total in Demon Deacons games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those games.

North Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Tar Heels rack up 12.6 more points per game (36.5) than the Demon Deacons surrender (23.9).

North Carolina is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.9 points.

The Tar Heels collect 60.8 more yards per game (482.9) than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (422.1).

In games that North Carolina piles up over 422.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tar Heels have 11 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 17 takeaways .

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wake Forest is 5-3-0 this season.

The Demon Deacons have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Demon Deacons rack up 12.6 more points per game (43.4) than the Tar Heels surrender (30.8).

Wake Forest is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.8 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 495.5 yards per game, 98.5 more yards than the 397.0 the Tar Heels allow.

When Wake Forest amasses over 397.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have seven giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 10 takeaways .

Season Stats