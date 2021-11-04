The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-0 C-USA) are 5-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup against the North Texas Mean Green (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The total has been set at 48 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for North Texas vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

North Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in four of seven games this season.

Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 10.5 points higher than the combined 37.5 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 14.9 points lower than the 62.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Mean Green and their opponents have scored an average of 64.2 points per game in 2021, 16.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Mean Green rack up 5.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (29.3).

When North Texas records more than 29.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Mean Green average 407.3 yards per game, 64.4 more yards than the 342.9 the Golden Eagles allow per outing.

When North Texas picks up more than 342.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year, the Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Texas at SISportsbook.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Southern Miss has one win against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 5 points or more four times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on one of eight set point totals (12.5%).

The Golden Eagles rack up 13.6 points per game, 20 fewer than the Mean Green allow (33.6).

The Golden Eagles rack up 159.6 fewer yards per game (254.9) than the Mean Green give up (414.5).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over nine more times (20 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats