The Navy Midshipmen (2-6) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 as an overwhelming 21-point underdog. The total is 47.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame's games this season have gone over 47.5 points five of eight times.

Navy has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 50.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is seven points lower than the 54.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.1, 6.6 points more than Saturday's total of 47.5.

In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

In Notre Dame's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Fighting Irish rack up just 2.6 more points per game (32.6) than the Midshipmen surrender (30).

Notre Dame is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30 points.

The Fighting Irish collect 41.2 more yards per game (389.1) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (347.9).

Notre Dame is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 347.9 yards.

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Midshipmen have forced 11.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Midshipmen covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 21 points or more.

Navy's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Midshipmen average 6.4 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Fighting Irish allow (24.5).

The Midshipmen average 283 yards per game, 111.5 fewer yards than the 394.5 the Fighting Irish give up.

In games that Navy amasses more than 394.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, 10 fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (17).

