Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame's games this season have gone over 47.5 points five of eight times.
- Navy has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 50.7 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is seven points lower than the 54.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.1, 6.6 points more than Saturday's total of 47.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- In Notre Dame's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Fighting Irish rack up just 2.6 more points per game (32.6) than the Midshipmen surrender (30).
- Notre Dame is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30 points.
- The Fighting Irish collect 41.2 more yards per game (389.1) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (347.9).
- Notre Dame is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out more than 347.9 yards.
- This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Midshipmen have forced 11.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Midshipmen covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 21 points or more.
- Navy's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Midshipmen average 6.4 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Fighting Irish allow (24.5).
- The Midshipmen average 283 yards per game, 111.5 fewer yards than the 394.5 the Fighting Irish give up.
- In games that Navy amasses more than 394.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, 10 fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Navy
32.6
Avg. Points Scored
18.1
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30
389.1
Avg. Total Yards
283
394.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
347.9
11
Giveaways
7
17
Takeaways
11