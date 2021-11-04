The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are 15-point favorites when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. This game has an over/under of 64.5 points.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in four of eight games this season.

Nebraska and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 64.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 12.7 points lower than the two team's combined 77.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 39.6 points per game, 24.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buckeyes games have an average total of 63.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 10.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 15 points or more.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Buckeyes rack up 27.0 more points per game (47.3) than the Cornhuskers surrender (20.3).

Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.3 points.

The Buckeyes rack up 547.6 yards per game, 199.2 more yards than the 348.4 the Cornhuskers give up per matchup.

When Ohio State amasses more than 348.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Cornhuskers have forced (10).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15 points or more.

Nebraska's games this season have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Cornhuskers put up 29.9 points per game, 10.6 more than the Buckeyes allow (19.3).

Nebraska is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team records more than 19.3 points.

The Cornhuskers rack up 469.9 yards per game, 114 more yards than the 355.9 the Buckeyes give up.

Nebraska is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall when the team amasses over 355.9 yards.

This season the Cornhuskers have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (14).

Season Stats