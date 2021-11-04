Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in four of eight games this season.
- Nebraska and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 64.5 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's total is 12.7 points lower than the two team's combined 77.2 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 39.6 points per game, 24.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Buckeyes games have an average total of 63.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 10.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 15 points or more.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- This year, the Buckeyes rack up 27.0 more points per game (47.3) than the Cornhuskers surrender (20.3).
- Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.3 points.
- The Buckeyes rack up 547.6 yards per game, 199.2 more yards than the 348.4 the Cornhuskers give up per matchup.
- When Ohio State amasses more than 348.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Cornhuskers have forced (10).
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cornhuskers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this season have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Cornhuskers put up 29.9 points per game, 10.6 more than the Buckeyes allow (19.3).
- Nebraska is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team records more than 19.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers rack up 469.9 yards per game, 114 more yards than the 355.9 the Buckeyes give up.
- Nebraska is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall when the team amasses over 355.9 yards.
- This season the Cornhuskers have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Nebraska
47.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.9
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
20.3
547.6
Avg. Total Yards
469.9
355.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.4
6
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
10