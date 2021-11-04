Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ohio State vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are 15-point favorites when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. This game has an over/under of 64.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in four of eight games this season.
  • Nebraska and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 64.5 points in a game this season.
  • Saturday's total is 12.7 points lower than the two team's combined 77.2 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 39.6 points per game, 24.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Buckeyes games have an average total of 63.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 10.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Ohio State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • This season, the Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 15 points or more.
  • Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • This year, the Buckeyes rack up 27.0 more points per game (47.3) than the Cornhuskers surrender (20.3).
  • Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.3 points.
  • The Buckeyes rack up 547.6 yards per game, 199.2 more yards than the 348.4 the Cornhuskers give up per matchup.
  • When Ohio State amasses more than 348.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Buckeyes have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Cornhuskers have forced (10).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
  • Nebraska is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cornhuskers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15 points or more.
  • Nebraska's games this season have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Cornhuskers put up 29.9 points per game, 10.6 more than the Buckeyes allow (19.3).
  • Nebraska is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team records more than 19.3 points.
  • The Cornhuskers rack up 469.9 yards per game, 114 more yards than the 355.9 the Buckeyes give up.
  • Nebraska is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall when the team amasses over 355.9 yards.
  • This season the Cornhuskers have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (14).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Ohio StateStatsNebraska

47.3

Avg. Points Scored

29.9

19.3

Avg. Points Allowed

20.3

547.6

Avg. Total Yards

469.9

355.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

348.4

6

Giveaways

13

14

Takeaways

10