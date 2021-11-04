The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) are favored by 3.5 points when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) in Big 12 action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game's point total is set at 49.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

West Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in four of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59, is 10 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.1 points above the 40.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.3, 3.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 49.

The 53.1 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Oklahoma State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Cowboys put up 6.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.9).

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.9 points.

The Cowboys rack up 31 more yards per game (396.1) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (365.1).

Oklahoma State is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 365.1 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

In West Virginia's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Mountaineers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

West Virginia's games this season have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers put up 11.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cowboys allow (18).

West Virginia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 18 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 403.4 yards per game, 108.4 more yards than the 295 the Cowboys give up.

When West Virginia piles up over 295 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the Cowboys' takeaways (11).

Season Stats