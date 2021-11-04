C-USA foes meet when the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Florida International Panthers (1-7, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Old Dominion is favored by 3 points. The game's over/under is set at 51.

Odds for Old Dominion vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in five of eight games this season.

In 71.4% of Florida International's games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.4, is 4.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 15.6 more than the 51 over/under in this contest.

The Monarchs and their opponents have scored an average of 56.5 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 8.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have been favored by 3 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Monarchs score 13.5 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Panthers allow (36.6).

The Monarchs collect 353.9 yards per game, 130.9 fewer yards than the 484.8 the Panthers give up per outing.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 11 more times (15 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread twice this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in six chances).

Florida International's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year the Panthers rack up 6.7 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Monarchs surrender (30).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 30 points.

The Panthers rack up 43.1 more yards per game (397.6) than the Monarchs give up per outing (354.5).

Florida International is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team churns out over 354.5 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Monarchs have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats