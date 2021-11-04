Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ole Miss vs. Liberty College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) will test their 23rd-ranked pass offense against the Liberty Flames (7-2), who have the No. 7 passing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Rebels are favored by 9.5 points in the contest. The over/under is 67.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Over/Under Insights

  • Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in three of seven games this season.
  • Liberty's games have gone over 67 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 9.5 points lower than the two team's combined 76.5 points per game average.
  • The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.6 fewer than the 67 over/under in this contest.
  • Rebels games this season feature an average total of 74.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 67 total in this game is 10.7 points higher than the 56.3 average total in Flames games this season.
  • Ole Miss has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • This year, the Rebels score 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames allow (17.8).
  • Ole Miss is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.
  • The Rebels rack up 231.5 more yards per game (531.5) than the Flames allow per outing (300.0).
  • When Ole Miss churns out more than 300.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
  • Liberty has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Liberty's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • The Flames score 8.8 more points per game (37.4) than the Rebels give up (28.6).
  • Liberty is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team puts up more than 28.6 points.
  • The Flames collect only 15.7 more yards per game (445.3) than the Rebels allow per matchup (429.6).
  • Liberty is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 429.6 yards.
  • The Flames have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 14 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Ole MissStatsLiberty

39.1

Avg. Points Scored

37.4

28.6

Avg. Points Allowed

17.8

531.5

Avg. Total Yards

445.3

429.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

300.0

6

Giveaways

10

14

Takeaways

10