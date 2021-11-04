The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) will test their 23rd-ranked pass offense against the Liberty Flames (7-2), who have the No. 7 passing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Rebels are favored by 9.5 points in the contest. The over/under is 67.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in three of seven games this season.

Liberty's games have gone over 67 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.5 points lower than the two team's combined 76.5 points per game average.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.6 fewer than the 67 over/under in this contest.

Rebels games this season feature an average total of 74.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 67 total in this game is 10.7 points higher than the 56.3 average total in Flames games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Rebels score 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames allow (17.8).

Ole Miss is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.

The Rebels rack up 231.5 more yards per game (531.5) than the Flames allow per outing (300.0).

When Ole Miss churns out more than 300.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Flames score 8.8 more points per game (37.4) than the Rebels give up (28.6).

Liberty is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team puts up more than 28.6 points.

The Flames collect only 15.7 more yards per game (445.3) than the Rebels allow per matchup (429.6).

Liberty is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 429.6 yards.

The Flames have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats