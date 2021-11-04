Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Liberty College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in three of seven games this season.
- Liberty's games have gone over 67 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 9.5 points lower than the two team's combined 76.5 points per game average.
- The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 20.6 fewer than the 67 over/under in this contest.
- Rebels games this season feature an average total of 74.2 points, a number 7.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 67 total in this game is 10.7 points higher than the 56.3 average total in Flames games this season.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year, the Rebels score 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames allow (17.8).
- Ole Miss is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.
- The Rebels rack up 231.5 more yards per game (531.5) than the Flames allow per outing (300.0).
- When Ole Miss churns out more than 300.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Flames score 8.8 more points per game (37.4) than the Rebels give up (28.6).
- Liberty is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team puts up more than 28.6 points.
- The Flames collect only 15.7 more yards per game (445.3) than the Rebels allow per matchup (429.6).
- Liberty is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 429.6 yards.
- The Flames have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Liberty
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
37.4
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
17.8
531.5
Avg. Total Yards
445.3
429.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
300.0
6
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
10