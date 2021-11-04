The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) take the 23rd-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 17 scoring defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Ducks are 7-point favorites. The total is 51 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in seven of eight games this season.

In 42.9% of Washington's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.9, is 7.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 51.1 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Ducks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more (in six chances).

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Ducks average 17.2 more points per game (36.1) than the Huskies surrender (18.9).

Oregon is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.

The Ducks collect 118.2 more yards per game (443.1) than the Huskies allow per outing (324.9).

In games that Oregon churns out over 324.9 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Huskies have forced (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.

Washington Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Washington has two wins against the spread.

Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Huskies rack up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 the Ducks allow.

Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.

The Huskies rack up 352.9 yards per game, 39.6 fewer yards than the 392.5 the Ducks give up.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, four fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats