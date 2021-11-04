Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Oregon vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) take the 23rd-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 17 scoring defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Ducks are 7-point favorites. The total is 51 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

  • Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in seven of eight games this season.
  • In 42.9% of Washington's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.9, is 7.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 51.1 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Oregon has covered the spread two times this year.
  • This season, the Ducks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more (in six chances).
  • Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Ducks average 17.2 more points per game (36.1) than the Huskies surrender (18.9).
  • Oregon is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.
  • The Ducks collect 118.2 more yards per game (443.1) than the Huskies allow per outing (324.9).
  • In games that Oregon churns out over 324.9 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Ducks have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Huskies have forced (13).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.
  • Thus far this year Washington has two wins against the spread.
  • Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).
  • The Huskies rack up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 the Ducks allow.
  • Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.
  • The Huskies rack up 352.9 yards per game, 39.6 fewer yards than the 392.5 the Ducks give up.
  • The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, four fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (16).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

OregonStatsWashington

36.1

Avg. Points Scored

22.8

23.3

Avg. Points Allowed

18.9

443.1

Avg. Total Yards

352.9

392.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

324.9

8

Giveaways

12

16

Takeaways

13