Oregon vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in seven of eight games this season.
- In 42.9% of Washington's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.9, is 7.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 51.1 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has covered the spread two times this year.
- This season, the Ducks are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more (in six chances).
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Ducks average 17.2 more points per game (36.1) than the Huskies surrender (18.9).
- Oregon is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.
- The Ducks collect 118.2 more yards per game (443.1) than the Huskies allow per outing (324.9).
- In games that Oregon churns out over 324.9 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Huskies have forced (13).
Washington Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Washington has two wins against the spread.
- Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).
- The Huskies rack up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 the Ducks allow.
- Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.
- The Huskies rack up 352.9 yards per game, 39.6 fewer yards than the 392.5 the Ducks give up.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, four fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Washington
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.8
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.9
443.1
Avg. Total Yards
352.9
392.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.9
8
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
13