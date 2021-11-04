Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon State vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in five of eight games this season.
- Colorado has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 50.8 points per game, 3.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 51.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Beavers games this season feature an average total of 60.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Beavers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more.
- Oregon State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Beavers score 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes allow (24.6).
- Oregon State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.6 points.
- The Beavers average 437 yards per game, 36.5 more yards than the 400.5 the Buffaloes allow per contest.
- Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 400.5 yards.
- This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 13 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (6).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Colorado's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Buffaloes rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Beavers allow (26.5).
- Colorado is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 26.5 points.
- The Buffaloes collect 156.4 fewer yards per game (251) than the Beavers give up per outing (407.4).
- This season the Buffaloes have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Colorado
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
16.9
26.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
437
Avg. Total Yards
251
407.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.5
13
Giveaways
6
12
Takeaways
6