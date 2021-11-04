Pac-12 foes square off when the Oregon State Beavers (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Colorado Buffaloes (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Folsom Field. Oregon State is favored by 10.5 points. The point total is set at 54 for the outing.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in five of eight games this season.

Colorado has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.8 points per game, 3.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 51.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Beavers games this season feature an average total of 60.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Beavers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Oregon State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Beavers score 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes allow (24.6).

Oregon State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.6 points.

The Beavers average 437 yards per game, 36.5 more yards than the 400.5 the Buffaloes allow per contest.

Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 400.5 yards.

This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 13 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (6).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Colorado's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Buffaloes rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Beavers allow (26.5).

Colorado is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 26.5 points.

The Buffaloes collect 156.4 fewer yards per game (251) than the Beavers give up per outing (407.4).

This season the Buffaloes have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).

Season Stats