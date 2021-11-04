Publish date:
Penn State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Penn State vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.
- So far this season, 50% of Maryland's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 55.8 points per game average.
- The 47.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.1 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents score an average of 51.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Penn State is 5-3-0 this year.
- The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- This year, the Nittany Lions average 3.9 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Terrapins give up (30.4).
- Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.
- The Nittany Lions rack up 376.4 yards per game, 22 fewer yards than the 398.4 the Terrapins allow per outing.
- In games that Penn State churns out over 398.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- In Maryland's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Terrapins are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Maryland's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Terrapins average 29.3 points per game, 12.3 more than the Nittany Lions allow (17).
- Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team notches more than 17 points.
- The Terrapins collect 89 more yards per game (431.1) than the Nittany Lions allow (342.1).
- When Maryland churns out more than 342.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Maryland
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.3
17
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
376.4
Avg. Total Yards
431.1
342.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
398.4
10
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
7