The Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 15th-ranked passing attack will play the No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 24th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Nittany Lions are favored by 10.5 points in the outing. This matchup has an over/under of 55.5 points.

Odds for Penn State vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.

So far this season, 50% of Maryland's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.

Saturday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 55.8 points per game average.

The 47.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.1 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents score an average of 51.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 5-3-0 this year.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This year, the Nittany Lions average 3.9 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Terrapins give up (30.4).

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 376.4 yards per game, 22 fewer yards than the 398.4 the Terrapins allow per outing.

In games that Penn State churns out over 398.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Maryland Stats and Trends

In Maryland's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Terrapins are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Maryland's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Terrapins average 29.3 points per game, 12.3 more than the Nittany Lions allow (17).

Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team notches more than 17 points.

The Terrapins collect 89 more yards per game (431.1) than the Nittany Lions allow (342.1).

When Maryland churns out more than 342.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats