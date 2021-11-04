Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 64.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 3.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 55.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 55.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 6-2-0 this year.
- The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 21 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (six times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Panthers average 10.6 more points per game (43.9) than the Blue Devils give up (33.3).
- Pittsburgh is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 33.3 points.
- The Panthers rack up 56.6 more yards per game (529.1) than the Blue Devils give up per outing (472.5).
- When Pittsburgh churns out more than 472.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Panthers have eight giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 11 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
Duke Stats and Trends
- In Duke's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- Duke's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Blue Devils average just 2.6 more points per game (24.5) than the Panthers give up (21.9).
- Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.
- The Blue Devils collect 112.5 more yards per game (452.6) than the Panthers give up per matchup (340.1).
- In games that Duke churns out more than 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Duke
43.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.5
21.9
Avg. Points Allowed
33.3
529.1
Avg. Total Yards
452.6
340.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
472.5
8
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
11