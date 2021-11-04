The Duke Blue Devils (3-5, 0-0 ACC) are 21-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup with the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The over/under is set at 64.5 points for the game.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 64.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 3.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 55.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 55.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 6-2-0 this year.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 21 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (six times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Panthers average 10.6 more points per game (43.9) than the Blue Devils give up (33.3).

Pittsburgh is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 33.3 points.

The Panthers rack up 56.6 more yards per game (529.1) than the Blue Devils give up per outing (472.5).

When Pittsburgh churns out more than 472.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Panthers have eight giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 11 takeaways .

Duke Stats and Trends

In Duke's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Duke's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Blue Devils average just 2.6 more points per game (24.5) than the Panthers give up (21.9).

Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Blue Devils collect 112.5 more yards per game (452.6) than the Panthers give up per matchup (340.1).

In games that Duke churns out more than 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (12).

Season Stats