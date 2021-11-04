The Chicago Bears (3-5) will fight to stop their three-game losing streak as they are 6-point underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field. A 40-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in four of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to score 34.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.7 points lower than the 44.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.9, 3.9 points more than Monday's over/under of 40.

The 44.3 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Steelers stats and trends

In Pittsburgh's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Steelers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Bears give up (24.4).

The Steelers rack up 330.4 yards per game, 27.1 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Bears allow per outing.

In games that Pittsburgh churns out over 357.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Bears have forced (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-0 this year.

The Bears have been underdogs by 6 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Bears rack up 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers give up (20.3).

When Chicago puts up more than 20.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bears average 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers give up per outing (345.7).

The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.

This season, in four home games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice.

Steelers home games this season average 42.6 total points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (40).

Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, in away games.

This season, in four road games, Chicago has hit the over once.

Bears away games this season average 46.1 total points, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

Powered by Data Skrive.