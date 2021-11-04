Publish date:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Steelers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in four of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 34.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 4.7 points lower than the 44.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.9, 3.9 points more than Monday's over/under of 40.
- The 44.3 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Steelers stats and trends
- In Pittsburgh's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year, the Steelers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Bears give up (24.4).
- The Steelers rack up 330.4 yards per game, 27.1 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Bears allow per outing.
- In games that Pittsburgh churns out over 357.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Steelers have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Bears have forced (8).
Bears stats and trends
- Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-0 this year.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 6 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Bears rack up 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers give up (20.3).
- When Chicago puts up more than 20.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Bears average 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers give up per outing (345.7).
- The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.
- This season, in four home games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice.
- Steelers home games this season average 42.6 total points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (40).
- Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, in away games.
- This season, in four road games, Chicago has hit the over once.
- Bears away games this season average 46.1 total points, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under (40).
