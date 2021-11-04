Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will fight to stop their three-game losing streak as they are 6-point underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field. A 40-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in four of nine games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 34.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 4.7 points lower than the 44.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.9, 3.9 points more than Monday's over/under of 40.
  • The 44.3 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Pittsburgh's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • This year, the Steelers put up 5.5 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Bears give up (24.4).
  • The Steelers rack up 330.4 yards per game, 27.1 fewer yards than the 357.5 the Bears allow per outing.
  • In games that Pittsburgh churns out over 357.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Bears have forced (8).
  • Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-0 this year.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 6 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Bears rack up 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers give up (20.3).
  • When Chicago puts up more than 20.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Bears average 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers give up per outing (345.7).
  • The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.
  • This season, in four home games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice.
  • Steelers home games this season average 42.6 total points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (40).
  • Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, in away games.
  • This season, in four road games, Chicago has hit the over once.
  • Bears away games this season average 46.1 total points, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

