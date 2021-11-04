Oddsmakers give the San Diego State Aztecs (7-1, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between MWC opponents at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . San Diego State is favored by a touchdown. The game's over/under is set at 45.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State's games this season have gone over 45 points four of eight times.

Hawaii and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in seven of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.8, is 13.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 51.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.4 more than the 45 total in this contest.

The average total in Aztecs games this season is 43.4, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 45 .

The 45-point total for this game is 19.3 points below the 64.3 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Aztecs have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

San Diego State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Aztecs rack up 4.3 fewer points per game (29.6) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (33.9).

San Diego State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 33.9 points.

The Aztecs average 119.6 fewer yards per game (341.5) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per outing (461.1).

This year, the Aztecs have 10 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (20).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in five chances).

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Rainbow Warriors put up 29.2 points per game, 11.7 more than the Aztecs give up (17.5).

Hawaii is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.5 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 110.7 more yards per game (415.6) than the Aztecs allow (304.9).

When Hawaii totals more than 304.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over nine more times (22 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats