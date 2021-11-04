A pair of the nation's best passing attacks meet when the No. 23 SMU Mustangs (7-1, 0-0 AAC) take college football's ninth-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Memphis Tigers (4-4, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 18 passing offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Mustangs are 4.5-point favorites. The contest's point total is 70.5.

Odds for SMU vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 70.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Memphis' games have gone over 70.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 3.8 points lower than the two team's combined 74.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 55 points per game, 15.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66.1, 4.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 70.5 .

The 70.5 over/under in this game is 8.7 points higher than the 61.8 average total in Tigers games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

So far this season, the Mustangs have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

SMU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Mustangs average 42.0 points per game, 12.4 more than the Tigers allow per contest (29.6).

SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.6 points.

The Mustangs collect 94.3 more yards per game (504.1) than the Tigers give up per outing (409.8).

In games that SMU amasses more than 409.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Tigers' takeaways (4).

Memphis Stats and Trends

So far this season Memphis has two wins against the spread.

Memphis has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 32.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Mustangs surrender (25.4).

Memphis is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 25.4 points.

The Tigers rack up 53.9 more yards per game (461.5) than the Mustangs allow (407.6).

When Memphis piles up over 407.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (11) this season.

