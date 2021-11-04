Publish date:
SMU vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for SMU vs. Memphis
Over/Under Insights
- SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 70.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Memphis' games have gone over 70.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's total is 3.8 points lower than the two team's combined 74.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 55 points per game, 15.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66.1, 4.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 70.5 .
- The 70.5 over/under in this game is 8.7 points higher than the 61.8 average total in Tigers games this season.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- So far this season, the Mustangs have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- SMU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Mustangs average 42.0 points per game, 12.4 more than the Tigers allow per contest (29.6).
- SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.6 points.
- The Mustangs collect 94.3 more yards per game (504.1) than the Tigers give up per outing (409.8).
- In games that SMU amasses more than 409.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Tigers' takeaways (4).
Memphis Stats and Trends
- So far this season Memphis has two wins against the spread.
- Memphis has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 32.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Mustangs surrender (25.4).
- Memphis is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 25.4 points.
- The Tigers rack up 53.9 more yards per game (461.5) than the Mustangs allow (407.6).
- When Memphis piles up over 407.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|Memphis
42.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.3
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
29.6
504.1
Avg. Total Yards
461.5
407.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
409.8
11
Giveaways
15
11
Takeaways
4