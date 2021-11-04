Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in four of nine games this season.
- Auburn's games have gone over 49 points in five of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 15.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
- The 35.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.1 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.3, 2.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 49.
- The 55.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Aggies are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Aggies rack up 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers give up (19.8).
- Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 19.8 points.
- The Aggies collect 38.7 more yards per game (396) than the Tigers allow per outing (357.3).
- When Texas A&M amasses more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- In Auburn's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Auburn's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies give up (16.1).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.
- The Tigers average 123 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies give up (329.3).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 329.3 yards.
- This year the Tigers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Auburn
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
34.9
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
396
Avg. Total Yards
452.3
329.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.3
12
Giveaways
7
11
Takeaways
7