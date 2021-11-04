The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's fourth-ranked scoring defense, take on the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC) and their 23rd-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Aggies are 4.5-point favorites. The total for this game has been set at 49 points.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in four of nine games this season.

Auburn's games have gone over 49 points in five of eight chances this season.

Saturday's total is 15.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.

The 35.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.1 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.3, 2.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 49.

The 55.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Aggies are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies rack up 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers give up (19.8).

Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 19.8 points.

The Aggies collect 38.7 more yards per game (396) than the Tigers allow per outing (357.3).

When Texas A&M amasses more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).

Auburn Stats and Trends

In Auburn's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).

Auburn's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies give up (16.1).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.

The Tigers average 123 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies give up (329.3).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 329.3 yards.

This year the Tigers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).

Season Stats