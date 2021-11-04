Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's fourth-ranked scoring defense, take on the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC) and their 23rd-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Aggies are 4.5-point favorites. The total for this game has been set at 49 points.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in four of nine games this season.
  • Auburn's games have gone over 49 points in five of eight chances this season.
  • Saturday's total is 15.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
  • The 35.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.1 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.3, 2.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 49.
  • The 55.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Texas A&M has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Aggies are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Aggies rack up 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers give up (19.8).
  • Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 19.8 points.
  • The Aggies collect 38.7 more yards per game (396) than the Tigers allow per outing (357.3).
  • When Texas A&M amasses more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).
  • In Auburn's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Auburn's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Tigers average 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies give up (16.1).
  • Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.
  • The Tigers average 123 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies give up (329.3).
  • Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 329.3 yards.
  • This year the Tigers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsAuburn

29.6

Avg. Points Scored

34.9

16.1

Avg. Points Allowed

19.8

396

Avg. Total Yards

452.3

329.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

357.3

12

Giveaways

7

11

Takeaways

7