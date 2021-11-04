Sun Belt opponents square off when the Texas State Bobcats (2-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State is favored by 3.5 points. The total has been set at 59 points for this game.

Odds for Texas State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Texas State's games this season have gone over 59 points four of eight times.

In 62.5% of UL Monroe's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.

The two teams combine to score 44.2 points per game, 14.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 72.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 13.8 more than the 59 over/under in this contest.

Bobcats games have an average total of 57.6 points this season, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.6 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 5.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Texas State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Bobcats rack up 15.6 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Warhawks surrender (37.5).

The Bobcats collect 120 fewer yards per game (337.8) than the Warhawks give up per outing (457.8).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Warhawks have forced (14).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Warhawks are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

UL Monroe's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Warhawks rack up 13.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bobcats surrender (35.3).

The Warhawks collect 111.3 fewer yards per game (312.6) than the Bobcats give up per outing (423.9).

This season the Warhawks have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bobcats have forced 11 turnovers.

Season Stats