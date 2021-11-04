Publish date:
Troy vs. South Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Troy vs. South Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- South Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 7.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 42.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are five fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 4.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has covered the spread twice this year.
- This season, the Trojans have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- Troy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Trojans rack up 4.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars surrender (21).
- When Troy puts up more than 21 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Trojans rack up 37.5 more yards per game (358.9) than the Jaguars give up per outing (321.4).
- Troy is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 321.4 yards.
- The Trojans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 17 takeaways .
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- South Alabama is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Jaguars have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- South Alabama's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Jaguars average 7.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Trojans allow (21.5).
- South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 21.5 points.
- The Jaguars average 397.6 yards per game, 83.7 more yards than the 313.9 the Trojans give up.
- South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up more than 313.9 yards.
- The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|South Alabama
25.6
Avg. Points Scored
29.1
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
21
358.9
Avg. Total Yards
397.6
313.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.4
11
Giveaways
13
18
Takeaways
17