The Troy Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have college football's 19th-ranked rush defense, meet the South Alabama Jaguars (5-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and their 25th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Trojans are 4-point favorites. The contest has a 47.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Troy vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in three of seven games this season.

South Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 7.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 42.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are five fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 4.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Trojans have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Troy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Trojans rack up 4.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars surrender (21).

When Troy puts up more than 21 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Trojans rack up 37.5 more yards per game (358.9) than the Jaguars give up per outing (321.4).

Troy is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 321.4 yards.

The Trojans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 17 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Troy at SISportsbook.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

South Alabama's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Jaguars average 7.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Trojans allow (21.5).

South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 21.5 points.

The Jaguars average 397.6 yards per game, 83.7 more yards than the 313.9 the Trojans give up.

South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up more than 313.9 yards.

The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 18 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats