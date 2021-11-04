In advance of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ty Johnson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Johnson's New York Jets (2-5) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) hit the field in a Week 9 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has rushed for 116 yards (16.6 per game) on 35 carries with one touchdown.

He also averages 26.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 17 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 148 times this season, and he's carried 35 of those attempts (23.6%).

The Jets have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

The Colts give up 108.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.

The Jets are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (two this year).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bengals, Johnson ran for 15 yards on four carries.

He also reeled in five passes for 71 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Johnson has 33 rushing yards on 13 attempts (11.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his last three games.

He also has 13 catches for 158 receiving yards (52.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Johnson's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ty Johnson 35 23.6% 116 1 7 31.8% 3.3 Michael Carter 73 49.3% 279 3 12 54.5% 3.8 Tevin Coleman 21 14.2% 73 0 1 4.5% 3.5 Elijah Moore 2 1.4% 23 1 1 4.5% 11.5

