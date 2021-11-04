Publish date:
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Indianapolis
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has rushed for 116 yards (16.6 per game) on 35 carries with one touchdown.
- He also averages 26.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 17 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 148 times this season, and he's carried 35 of those attempts (23.6%).
- The Jets have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- The Colts give up 108.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.
- The Jets are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (two this year).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bengals, Johnson ran for 15 yards on four carries.
- He also reeled in five passes for 71 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- Johnson has 33 rushing yards on 13 attempts (11.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his last three games.
- He also has 13 catches for 158 receiving yards (52.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Johnson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ty Johnson
35
23.6%
116
1
7
31.8%
3.3
Michael Carter
73
49.3%
279
3
12
54.5%
3.8
Tevin Coleman
21
14.2%
73
0
1
4.5%
3.5
Elijah Moore
2
1.4%
23
1
1
4.5%
11.5
