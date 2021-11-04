Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Indianapolis

Author:

In advance of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ty Johnson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Johnson's New York Jets (2-5) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) hit the field in a Week 9 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has rushed for 116 yards (16.6 per game) on 35 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also averages 26.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 17 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 148 times this season, and he's carried 35 of those attempts (23.6%).
  • The Jets have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • The Colts give up 108.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Jets are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (two this year).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bengals, Johnson ran for 15 yards on four carries.
  • He also reeled in five passes for 71 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Johnson has 33 rushing yards on 13 attempts (11.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his last three games.
  • He also has 13 catches for 158 receiving yards (52.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Johnson's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ty Johnson

35

23.6%

116

1

7

31.8%

3.3

Michael Carter

73

49.3%

279

3

12

54.5%

3.8

Tevin Coleman

21

14.2%

73

0

1

4.5%

3.5

Elijah Moore

2

1.4%

23

1

1

4.5%

11.5

Powered By Data Skrive