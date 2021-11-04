Publish date:
UAB vs. Louisiana Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UAB vs. Louisiana Tech
Over/Under Insights
- UAB and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Louisiana Tech's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 49.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 2.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Blazers games this season is 48.9, 0.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 49.5 .
- The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 10.2 points below the 59.7 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Blazers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Blazers score 25.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Bulldogs surrender per contest (31.8).
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.
- The Blazers rack up 58.1 fewer yards per game (374.4) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (432.5).
- In games that UAB picks up over 432.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (14).
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Louisiana Tech has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Bulldogs have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.
- Louisiana Tech has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs put up 25.8 points per game, 5.4 more than the Blazers allow (20.4).
- When Louisiana Tech scores more than 20.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 60.2 more yards per game (385) than the Blazers give up (324.8).
- Louisiana Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team piles up over 324.8 yards.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Blazers have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Louisiana Tech
25.9
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
20.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
374.4
Avg. Total Yards
385
324.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.5
12
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
14