The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) are 13.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the UAB Blazers (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Protective Stadium. The contest's point total is set at 49.5.

Odds for UAB vs. Louisiana Tech

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Louisiana Tech's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 49.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 2.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Blazers games this season is 48.9, 0.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 49.5 .

The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 10.2 points below the 59.7 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Blazers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Blazers score 25.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Bulldogs surrender per contest (31.8).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.

The Blazers rack up 58.1 fewer yards per game (374.4) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (432.5).

In games that UAB picks up over 432.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Blazers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (14).

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Bulldogs have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs put up 25.8 points per game, 5.4 more than the Blazers allow (20.4).

When Louisiana Tech scores more than 20.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bulldogs average 60.2 more yards per game (385) than the Blazers give up (324.8).

Louisiana Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team piles up over 324.8 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Blazers have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats