UCF vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in five of eight games this season.
- Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in six of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.2, is 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 7.8 points fewer than the 66.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 61.7 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 59-point total for this game is 5.4 points below the 64.4 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Knights have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13 points or more (in two chances).
- UCF's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Knights score 34.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Green Wave give up per outing (40.9).
- UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 40.9 points.
- The Knights average 55.5 fewer yards per game (420.5), than the Green Wave allow per contest (476).
- In games that UCF picks up more than 476 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (8).
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tulane is 3-5-0 this year.
- The Green Wave have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 13 points or more (in four chances).
- Tulane's games this season have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).
- The Green Wave score 29.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Knights give up (25.9).
- Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team notches more than 25.9 points.
- The Green Wave average 25.7 more yards per game (387.5) than the Knights allow (361.8).
- In games that Tulane churns out over 361.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Knights have forced (16).
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|Tulane
34.8
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
25.9
Avg. Points Allowed
40.9
420.5
Avg. Total Yards
387.5
361.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
476
12
Giveaways
20
16
Takeaways
8