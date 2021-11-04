Oddsmakers heavily favor the UCF Knights (5-3, 0-0 AAC) when they host the Tulane Green Wave (1-7, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between AAC opponents at the Bounce House. UCF is favored by 13 points. The over/under is set at 59.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCF vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in five of eight games this season.

Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in six of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.2, is 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.8 points fewer than the 66.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 61.7 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 59-point total for this game is 5.4 points below the 64.4 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Knights have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13 points or more (in two chances).

UCF's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Knights score 34.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Green Wave give up per outing (40.9).

UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 40.9 points.

The Knights average 55.5 fewer yards per game (420.5), than the Green Wave allow per contest (476).

In games that UCF picks up more than 476 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tulane is 3-5-0 this year.

The Green Wave have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 13 points or more (in four chances).

Tulane's games this season have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).

The Green Wave score 29.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Knights give up (25.9).

Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team notches more than 25.9 points.

The Green Wave average 25.7 more yards per game (387.5) than the Knights allow (361.8).

In games that Tulane churns out over 361.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Knights have forced (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats