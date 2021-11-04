The Utah State Aggies (6-2) are a massive 18.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-7). The total has been set at 71 points for this game.

Odds for Utah State vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Utah State's games this season have gone over 71 points three of eight times.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 71 points in three of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.8 points per game, 15.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 67.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Utah State Aggies games have an average total of 62.1 points this season, 8.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 71 total in this game is 13.7 points above the 57.3 average total in New Mexico State Aggies games this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Utah State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Utah State Aggies score 31.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than the New Mexico State Aggies allow per outing (38.5).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 38.5 points.

The Utah State Aggies rack up only 13.3 more yards per game (477.1), than the New Mexico State Aggies give up per matchup (463.8).

When Utah State totals more than 463.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Utah State Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the New Mexico State Aggies have 14 takeaways .

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, New Mexico State is 6-2-0 this season.

The New Mexico State Aggies have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 18.5 points or more in four chances.

New Mexico State's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This season the New Mexico State Aggies score 4.6 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Utah State Aggies surrender (29.0).

When New Mexico State records more than 29.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The New Mexico State Aggies rack up 382.5 yards per game, 52.5 fewer yards than the 435.0 the Utah State Aggies give up.

When New Mexico State totals more than 435.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The New Mexico State Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Utah State Aggies have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats