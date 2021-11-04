The Utah Utes (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 7.5-point favorites when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in conference play on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. The over/under is set at 54 points for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have combined to put up more than 54 points in five of seven games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Stanford's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 54.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.3, is 4.3 points above Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 52.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Utes and their opponents score an average of 52.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Friday's total.

The 53.2 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 3-4-0 this season.

The Utes have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

This year, the Utes score 6.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Cardinal give up (27.0).

When Utah records more than 27.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Utes rack up 416.4 yards per game, just 14.8 more than the 401.6 the Cardinal allow per outing.

Utah is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up more than 401.6 yards.

This year, the Utes have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).

Stanford has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Cardinal rack up 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 the Utes surrender.

Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.

The Cardinal collect 29.2 fewer yards per game (340.9) than the Utes give up per outing (370.1).

Stanford is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 370.1 yards.

This year the Cardinal have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Utes have forced 10 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats