Publish date:
Utah vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have combined to put up more than 54 points in five of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Stanford's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 54.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.3, is 4.3 points above Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 52.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Utes and their opponents score an average of 52.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Friday's total.
- The 53.2 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Utah is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Utes have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
- This year, the Utes score 6.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Cardinal give up (27.0).
- When Utah records more than 27.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Utes rack up 416.4 yards per game, just 14.8 more than the 401.6 the Cardinal allow per outing.
- Utah is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up more than 401.6 yards.
- This year, the Utes have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Stanford has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Cardinal rack up 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 the Utes surrender.
- Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.
- The Cardinal collect 29.2 fewer yards per game (340.9) than the Utes give up per outing (370.1).
- Stanford is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 370.1 yards.
- This year the Cardinal have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Utes have forced 10 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Stanford
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
416.4
Avg. Total Yards
340.9
370.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
401.6
10
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
5