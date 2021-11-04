Publish date:
UTSA vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA's games this season have gone over 53 points five of eight times.
- UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 11.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.8 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.
- The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 60.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 11 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- UTSA's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This year, the Roadrunners rack up 19.0 more points per game (39.4) than the Miners surrender (20.4).
- When UTSA records more than 20.4 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners collect 441.3 yards per game, 145.7 more yards than the 295.6 the Miners allow per outing.
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team piles up over 295.6 yards.
- The Roadrunners have seven giveaways this season, while the Miners have 13 takeaways .
UTEP Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UTEP is 6-1-0 this season.
- The Miners have been underdogs by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- UTEP's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Miners average 6.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Roadrunners give up (18.8).
- UTEP is 6-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.8 points.
- The Miners collect 393.9 yards per game, 61.5 more yards than the 332.4 the Roadrunners give up.
- When UTEP amasses more than 332.4 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Miners have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Roadrunners.
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|UTEP
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
18.8
Avg. Points Allowed
20.4
441.3
Avg. Total Yards
393.9
332.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
295.6
7
Giveaways
17
17
Takeaways
13