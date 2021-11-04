Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
UTSA vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Two of the nation's stingiest rushing defenses meet when the No. 16 UTSA Roadrunners (8-0, 0-0 C-USA) take college football's third-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the UTEP Miners (6-2, 0-0 C-USA), who have the No. 11 rushing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Roadrunners are double-digit, 11-point favorites. The over/under is set at 53.

Odds for UTSA vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA's games this season have gone over 53 points five of eight times.
  • UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 11.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.8 fewer than the 53 total in this contest.
  • The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 60.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 52.3 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 0.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • UTSA has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Roadrunners have been favored by 11 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • UTSA's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • This year, the Roadrunners rack up 19.0 more points per game (39.4) than the Miners surrender (20.4).
  • When UTSA records more than 20.4 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Roadrunners collect 441.3 yards per game, 145.7 more yards than the 295.6 the Miners allow per outing.
  • UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team piles up over 295.6 yards.
  • The Roadrunners have seven giveaways this season, while the Miners have 13 takeaways .
  • Against the spread, UTEP is 6-1-0 this season.
  • The Miners have been underdogs by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • UTEP's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Miners average 6.1 more points per game (24.9) than the Roadrunners give up (18.8).
  • UTEP is 6-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 18.8 points.
  • The Miners collect 393.9 yards per game, 61.5 more yards than the 332.4 the Roadrunners give up.
  • When UTEP amasses more than 332.4 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Miners have 17 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Roadrunners.
Season Stats

UTSAStatsUTEP

39.4

Avg. Points Scored

24.9

18.8

Avg. Points Allowed

20.4

441.3

Avg. Total Yards

393.9

332.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

295.6

7

Giveaways

17

17

Takeaways

13