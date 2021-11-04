The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4, 0-0 ACC) are favored by 3 points when they go on the road to play the Boston College Eagles (4-4, 0-0 ACC) in ACC action on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Alumni Stadium. An over/under of 47 is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over 47 points four of eight times.

Boston College's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.6, is 2.6 points more than Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.8 points above the 43.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Hokies games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 47-point total for this game is 6.8 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Virginia Tech is 3-5-0 this year.

The Hokies have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Hokies rack up 24.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the Eagles surrender per outing (20.8).

Virginia Tech is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team records more than 20.8 points.

The Hokies rack up 349.9 yards per game, just 3.8 more than the 346.1 the Eagles allow per matchup.

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 346.1 yards.

The Hokies have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Eagles have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia Tech at SISportsbook.

Boston College Stats and Trends

In Boston College's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This season the Eagles rack up 3.2 more points per game (25.6) than the Hokies allow (22.4).

When Boston College scores more than 22.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles rack up 354.0 yards per game, 25.6 fewer yards than the 379.6 the Hokies give up.

In games that Boston College amasses over 379.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Hokies have forced (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats