The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 16.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. This game has an over/under of 68 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 68 points in three of seven games this season.

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 68 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 70.8 points per game, 2.8 more than the total in this contest.

The 56.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.1 fewer than the 68 total in this contest.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 1.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 68 .

In 2021, games involving the Blue Raiders have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 11.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Western Kentucky's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Hilltoppers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Western Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Hilltoppers score 40.5 points per game, 14.1 more than the Blue Raiders allow per outing (26.4).

When Western Kentucky records more than 26.4 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers average 533.6 yards per game, 140.1 more yards than the 393.5 the Blue Raiders give up per contest.

Western Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up more than 393.5 yards.

The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 25 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Blue Raiders rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.3) than the Hilltoppers give up (30.5).

When Middle Tennessee scores more than 30.5 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders rack up 341.4 yards per game, 90.7 fewer yards than the 432.1 the Hilltoppers allow.

Middle Tennessee is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 432.1 yards.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats