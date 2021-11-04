Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 37.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
- In 42.9% of Rutgers' games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 37.5.
- Saturday's over/under is eight points lower than the two team's combined 45.5 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 38.5 points per game, one more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 43.4, 5.9 points more than Saturday's total of 37.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 11.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13 points or more (in two chances).
- Wisconsin has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Badgers rack up just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (21.5).
- When Wisconsin puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Badgers collect just 8.5 fewer yards per game (352.5), than the Scarlet Knights allow per contest (361).
- When Wisconsin churns out over 361 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Scarlet Knights have forced (10).
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Rutgers is 4-3-0 this season.
- The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 13 points or more (in two chances).
- Rutgers' games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Scarlet Knights score 23.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the Badgers give up (17).
- When Rutgers scores more than 17 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 127.7 more yards per game (342.3) than the Badgers allow per contest (214.6).
- Rutgers is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team totals more than 214.6 yards.
- The Scarlet Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Rutgers
21.9
Avg. Points Scored
23.6
17
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
352.5
Avg. Total Yards
342.3
214.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
361
17
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
10