Oddsmakers heavily favor the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at SHI Stadium. Wisconsin is favored by 13 points. The contest has a 37.5-point over/under.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 37.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

In 42.9% of Rutgers' games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 37.5.

Saturday's over/under is eight points lower than the two team's combined 45.5 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 38.5 points per game, one more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 43.4, 5.9 points more than Saturday's total of 37.5.

In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 11.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13 points or more (in two chances).

Wisconsin has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Badgers rack up just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (21.5).

When Wisconsin puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Badgers collect just 8.5 fewer yards per game (352.5), than the Scarlet Knights allow per contest (361).

When Wisconsin churns out over 361 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Scarlet Knights have forced (10).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Rutgers is 4-3-0 this season.

The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 13 points or more (in two chances).

Rutgers' games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Scarlet Knights score 23.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the Badgers give up (17).

When Rutgers scores more than 17 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 127.7 more yards per game (342.3) than the Badgers allow per contest (214.6).

Rutgers is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team totals more than 214.6 yards.

The Scarlet Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats