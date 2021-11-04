Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Thursday's NFL action, including for Zach Pascal, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (3-5) play the New York Jets (2-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal has chipped in with 26 receptions for 261 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 43 times, producing 32.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 15.6% of the 275 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 28.1% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.5% of the time while running the football 43.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his two matchups against the Jets, Pascal's 34.5 receiving yards average is 10.0 less than his over/under for Thursday's game (44.5).
  • Pascal has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 293.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jets' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Pascal was targeted eight times and totaled 43 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Pascal has caught eight passes on 15 targets for 57 yards, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

43

15.6%

26

261

3

9

28.1%

Michael Pittman Jr.

65

23.6%

45

594

4

9

28.1%

Jonathan Taylor

25

9.1%

21

265

1

1

3.1%

Mo Alie-Cox

25

9.1%

13

177

4

4

12.5%

