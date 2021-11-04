Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Indianapolis vs. New York
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has chipped in with 26 receptions for 261 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 43 times, producing 32.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 15.6% of the 275 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 28.1% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.5% of the time while running the football 43.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- In his two matchups against the Jets, Pascal's 34.5 receiving yards average is 10.0 less than his over/under for Thursday's game (44.5).
- Pascal has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
- The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 293.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Jets' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Pascal was targeted eight times and totaled 43 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three games, Pascal has caught eight passes on 15 targets for 57 yards, averaging 19.0 yards per game.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
43
15.6%
26
261
3
9
28.1%
Michael Pittman Jr.
65
23.6%
45
594
4
9
28.1%
Jonathan Taylor
25
9.1%
21
265
1
1
3.1%
Mo Alie-Cox
25
9.1%
13
177
4
4
12.5%
