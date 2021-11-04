Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Thursday's NFL action, including for Zach Pascal, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (3-5) play the New York Jets (2-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has chipped in with 26 receptions for 261 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 43 times, producing 32.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 15.6% of the 275 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 28.1% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.5% of the time while running the football 43.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

In his two matchups against the Jets, Pascal's 34.5 receiving yards average is 10.0 less than his over/under for Thursday's game (44.5).

Pascal has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.

The Jets have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 293.7 yards per game through the air.

The Jets' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Pascal was targeted eight times and totaled 43 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three games, Pascal has caught eight passes on 15 targets for 57 yards, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 43 15.6% 26 261 3 9 28.1% Michael Pittman Jr. 65 23.6% 45 594 4 9 28.1% Jonathan Taylor 25 9.1% 21 265 1 1 3.1% Mo Alie-Cox 25 9.1% 13 177 4 4 12.5%

