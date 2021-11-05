There will be player prop betting options available for Aaron Jones before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Jones' Green Bay Packers (7-1) play the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has taken 104 attempts for a team-leading 463 rushing yards (57.9 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 33 catches for 237 yards (29.6 per game) and four receiving TDs.

He has received 104 of his team's 206 carries this season (50.5%).

The Packers have thrown the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Jones has recorded 67 rushing yards in his one career matchup, 4.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs allow 121.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

The Chiefs have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Jones ran for 59 yards on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He also caught seven passes for 51 yards.

Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 34 carries for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and one touchdown.

He also has 16 catches for 105 yards (35.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 104 50.5% 463 3 28 66.7% 4.5 A.J. Dillon 68 33.0% 309 0 10 23.8% 4.5 Aaron Rodgers 18 8.7% 47 2 4 9.5% 2.6 Kylin Hill 10 4.9% 24 0 0 0.0% 2.4

Powered By Data Skrive