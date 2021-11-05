Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Green Bay vs. Kansas City

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Aaron Jones before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Jones' Green Bay Packers (7-1) play the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has taken 104 attempts for a team-leading 463 rushing yards (57.9 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 33 catches for 237 yards (29.6 per game) and four receiving TDs.
  • He has received 104 of his team's 206 carries this season (50.5%).
  • The Packers have thrown the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Jones has recorded 67 rushing yards in his one career matchup, 4.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs allow 121.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Jones ran for 59 yards on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He also caught seven passes for 51 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 34 carries for 154 yards (51.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He also has 16 catches for 105 yards (35.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

104

50.5%

463

3

28

66.7%

4.5

A.J. Dillon

68

33.0%

309

0

10

23.8%

4.5

Aaron Rodgers

18

8.7%

47

2

4

9.5%

2.6

Kylin Hill

10

4.9%

24

0

0

0.0%

2.4

