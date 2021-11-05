Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore

Author:

Adam Thielen will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (3-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) square off in a Week 9 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Thielen's 43 grabs (on 59 targets) have led to 471 receiving yards (67.3 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 21.4% of the 276 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Thielen's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Thielen had 41 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Ravens, 18.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
  • Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, yielding 312.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Ravens' defense is 13th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cowboys, Thielen was targeted nine times and recorded six catches for 78 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Thielen's 19 receptions over his last three games have yielded 244 yards (81.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Thielen

59

21.4%

43

471

6

7

26.9%

Justin Jefferson

63

22.8%

43

563

3

6

23.1%

K.J. Osborn

38

13.8%

28

321

2

2

7.7%

Tyler Conklin

37

13.4%

27

297

1

4

15.4%

Powered By Data Skrive