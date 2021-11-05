Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen's 43 grabs (on 59 targets) have led to 471 receiving yards (67.3 per game) and six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 21.4% of the 276 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Thielen had 41 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Ravens, 18.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
- Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Ravens.
- The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, yielding 312.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Ravens' defense is 13th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cowboys, Thielen was targeted nine times and recorded six catches for 78 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Thielen's 19 receptions over his last three games have yielded 244 yards (81.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
59
21.4%
43
471
6
7
26.9%
Justin Jefferson
63
22.8%
43
563
3
6
23.1%
K.J. Osborn
38
13.8%
28
321
2
2
7.7%
Tyler Conklin
37
13.4%
27
297
1
4
15.4%
