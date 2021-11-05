Adam Thielen will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (3-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) square off in a Week 9 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen's 43 grabs (on 59 targets) have led to 471 receiving yards (67.3 per game) and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 21.4% of the 276 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Thielen had 41 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Ravens, 18.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).

Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Ravens.

The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, yielding 312.3 yards per game through the air.

The Ravens' defense is 13th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Thielen was targeted nine times and recorded six catches for 78 yards and scored one touchdown.

Thielen's 19 receptions over his last three games have yielded 244 yards (81.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 25 times.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 59 21.4% 43 471 6 7 26.9% Justin Jefferson 63 22.8% 43 563 3 6 23.1% K.J. Osborn 38 13.8% 28 321 2 2 7.7% Tyler Conklin 37 13.4% 27 297 1 4 15.4%

