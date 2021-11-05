The Army Black Knights (4-3) and the seventh-ranked run defense will visit the Air Force Falcons (6-2) and the first-ranked run offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Black Knights are only 2.5-point underdogs. The contest has a point total of 37.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Army's games have gone over 37.5 points in five of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.9, is 26.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 44.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.0 more than the 37.5 total in this contest.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.3 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.4 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Falcons rack up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.7 per outing the Black Knights surrender.

Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.7 points.

The Falcons collect 63.2 more yards per game (395.8) than the Black Knights allow per matchup (332.6).

When Air Force picks up over 332.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Falcons have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Black Knights.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Black Knights have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Army's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This season the Black Knights score 17.8 more points per game (34.6) than the Falcons allow (16.8).

Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.

The Black Knights collect 400.0 yards per game, 118.6 more yards than the 281.4 the Falcons give up.

Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 281.4 yards.

The Black Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 11 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats