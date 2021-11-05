Publish date:
Air Force vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Air Force vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 37.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- Army's games have gone over 37.5 points in five of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.9, is 26.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 44.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.0 more than the 37.5 total in this contest.
- Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.3 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.4 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
- Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Falcons rack up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.7 per outing the Black Knights surrender.
- Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.7 points.
- The Falcons collect 63.2 more yards per game (395.8) than the Black Knights allow per matchup (332.6).
- When Air Force picks up over 332.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Falcons have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Black Knights.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Black Knights have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Army's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This season the Black Knights score 17.8 more points per game (34.6) than the Falcons allow (16.8).
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.
- The Black Knights collect 400.0 yards per game, 118.6 more yards than the 281.4 the Falcons give up.
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 281.4 yards.
- The Black Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|Army
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
34.6
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.7
395.8
Avg. Total Yards
400.0
281.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332.6
6
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
6