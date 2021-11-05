Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 0-0 SEC) host the LSU Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between SEC rivals at Bryant-Denny Stadium. LSU is a 28.5-point underdog. A total of 66.5 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama has combined with its opponents to put up more than 66.5 points in three of eight games this season.
  • LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 76.4 points per game, 9.9 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.1 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Crimson Tide and their opponents score an average of 62.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 66.5 total in this game is 4.6 points above the 61.9 average total in Tigers games this season.
  • Alabama has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Crimson Tide have been favored by 28.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Crimson Tide average 17.1 more points per game (45.9) than the Tigers allow (28.8).
  • Alabama is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 28.8 points.
  • The Crimson Tide average 84.6 more yards per game (493.1) than the Tigers allow per contest (408.5).
  • Alabama is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 408.5 yards.
  • The Crimson Tide have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 11 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.
  • LSU has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • LSU's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Tigers rack up 30.5 points per game, 9.9 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.6).
  • When LSU puts up more than 20.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Tigers rack up 76.2 more yards per game (382.3) than the Crimson Tide give up per matchup (306.1).
  • In games that LSU amasses over 306.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 13 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

AlabamaStatsLSU

45.9

Avg. Points Scored

30.5

20.6

Avg. Points Allowed

28.8

493.1

Avg. Total Yards

382.3

306.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

408.5

6

Giveaways

8

13

Takeaways

11