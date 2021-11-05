The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 0-0 SEC) host the LSU Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between SEC rivals at Bryant-Denny Stadium. LSU is a 28.5-point underdog. A total of 66.5 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to put up more than 66.5 points in three of eight games this season.

LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 76.4 points per game, 9.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.1 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents score an average of 62.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.5 total in this game is 4.6 points above the 61.9 average total in Tigers games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 28.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide average 17.1 more points per game (45.9) than the Tigers allow (28.8).

Alabama is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 28.8 points.

The Crimson Tide average 84.6 more yards per game (493.1) than the Tigers allow per contest (408.5).

Alabama is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 408.5 yards.

The Crimson Tide have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 11 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

LSU's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Tigers rack up 30.5 points per game, 9.9 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.6).

When LSU puts up more than 20.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Tigers rack up 76.2 more yards per game (382.3) than the Crimson Tide give up per matchup (306.1).

In games that LSU amasses over 306.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 13 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats