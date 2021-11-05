Publish date:
Alabama vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama has combined with its opponents to put up more than 66.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 76.4 points per game, 9.9 more than the total in this contest.
- The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.1 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents score an average of 62.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 66.5 total in this game is 4.6 points above the 61.9 average total in Tigers games this season.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 28.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Crimson Tide average 17.1 more points per game (45.9) than the Tigers allow (28.8).
- Alabama is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 28.8 points.
- The Crimson Tide average 84.6 more yards per game (493.1) than the Tigers allow per contest (408.5).
- Alabama is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 408.5 yards.
- The Crimson Tide have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 11 takeaways .
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- LSU's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Tigers rack up 30.5 points per game, 9.9 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.6).
- When LSU puts up more than 20.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 76.2 more yards per game (382.3) than the Crimson Tide give up per matchup (306.1).
- In games that LSU amasses over 306.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|LSU
45.9
Avg. Points Scored
30.5
20.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.8
493.1
Avg. Total Yards
382.3
306.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.5
6
Giveaways
8
13
Takeaways
11