The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Centennial Bank Stadium. Arkansas State is a 21-point underdog. The point total for the outing is set at 68.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 68.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Arkansas State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 68.5.

The two teams combine to score 62.3 points per game, 6.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 66.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 68.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.8, 11.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 68.5 .

The 68.5 over/under in this game is 2.2 points higher than the 66.3 average total in Red Wolves games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 5-3-0 this season.

This season, the Mountaineers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.

Appalachian State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers put up 7.6 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Red Wolves give up (42.4).

When Appalachian State records more than 42.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mountaineers average 95.0 fewer yards per game (464.3), than the Red Wolves give up per outing (559.3).

Appalachian State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up more than 559.3 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Red Wolves have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Arkansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Red Wolves score three more points per game (27.5) than the Mountaineers surrender (24.5).

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team records more than 24.5 points.

The Red Wolves collect 30.9 more yards per game (408) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (377.1).

When Arkansas State picks up more than 377.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats