Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers expect a competitive contest when the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) host the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in a matchup between NFC West opponents at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 45.5 for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of nine games this season.
  • So far this season, 62.5% of Arizona's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.8, is 9.3 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.8 points above the 41.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 5.1 points below the 50.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.
  • Against the spread, San Francisco is 3-6-0 this year.
  • This season, the 49ers have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the 49ers average 6.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals give up (17.3).
  • San Francisco is 2-5 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.3 points.
  • The 49ers collect 369.7 yards per game, 50.7 more yards than the 319.0 the Cardinals allow per outing.
  • In games that San Francisco amasses more than 319.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year, the 49ers have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Cardinals.
  • In Arizona's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.
  • Arizona's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Cardinals score 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers allow (24.4).
  • Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.
  • The Cardinals collect 393.6 yards per game, 69.6 more yards than the 324.0 the 49ers allow.
  • Arizona is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses more than 324.0 yards.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (5).

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this year.
  • At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-4) as 1.5-point favorites or greater.
  • This season, in four home games, San Francisco has hit the over twice.
  • 49ers home games this season average 48.8 total points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • In away games, Arizona is 4-0 against the spread, and 4-0 overall.
  • On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In four road games this year, Arizona has hit the over twice.
  • Cardinals away games this season average 51.9 total points, 6.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.