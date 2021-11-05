Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for 49ers vs. Cardinals
Over/under insights
- San Francisco and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Arizona's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.8, is 9.3 points above Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 3.8 points above the 41.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.
- The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 5.1 points below the 50.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.
49ers stats and trends
- Against the spread, San Francisco is 3-6-0 this year.
- This season, the 49ers have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the 49ers average 6.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals give up (17.3).
- San Francisco is 2-5 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.3 points.
- The 49ers collect 369.7 yards per game, 50.7 more yards than the 319.0 the Cardinals allow per outing.
- In games that San Francisco amasses more than 319.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year, the 49ers have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Cardinals.
Cardinals stats and trends
- In Arizona's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.
- Arizona's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Cardinals score 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers allow (24.4).
- Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.
- The Cardinals collect 393.6 yards per game, 69.6 more yards than the 324.0 the 49ers allow.
- Arizona is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses more than 324.0 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (5).
Home and road insights
- San Francisco has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this year.
- At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-4) as 1.5-point favorites or greater.
- This season, in four home games, San Francisco has hit the over twice.
- 49ers home games this season average 48.8 total points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
- In away games, Arizona is 4-0 against the spread, and 4-0 overall.
- On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
- In four road games this year, Arizona has hit the over twice.
- Cardinals away games this season average 51.9 total points, 6.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.