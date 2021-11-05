Oddsmakers expect a competitive contest when the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) host the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in a matchup between NFC West opponents at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 45.5 for this matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Arizona's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.8, is 9.3 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.8 points above the 41.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2020, 1.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 5.1 points below the 50.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 3-6-0 this year.

This season, the 49ers have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the 49ers average 6.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals give up (17.3).

San Francisco is 2-5 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.3 points.

The 49ers collect 369.7 yards per game, 50.7 more yards than the 319.0 the Cardinals allow per outing.

In games that San Francisco amasses more than 319.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the 49ers have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.

Arizona's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Cardinals score 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers allow (24.4).

Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Cardinals collect 393.6 yards per game, 69.6 more yards than the 324.0 the 49ers allow.

Arizona is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses more than 324.0 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (5).

Home and road insights

San Francisco has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this year.

At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-4) as 1.5-point favorites or greater.

This season, in four home games, San Francisco has hit the over twice.

49ers home games this season average 48.8 total points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

In away games, Arizona is 4-0 against the spread, and 4-0 overall.

On the road, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

In four road games this year, Arizona has hit the over twice.

Cardinals away games this season average 51.9 total points, 6.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

