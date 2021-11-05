Oddsmakers give the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) the edge when they host the USC Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State is favored by 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 for the outing.

Odds for Arizona State vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points or more just once this year.

USC's games have gone over 59.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.1 points lower than the two team's combined 61.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 49.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sun Devils games have an average total of 52.4 points this season, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.5 total in this game is 2.4 points higher than the 57.1 average total in Trojans games this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Sun Devils have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in four chances).

Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Sun Devils put up 30.3 points per game, comparable to the 28.6 per outing the Trojans surrender.

Arizona State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.6 points.

The Sun Devils collect 36.2 more yards per game (429.0) than the Trojans allow per outing (392.8).

Arizona State is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up more than 392.8 yards.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Trojans have forced (12).

USC Stats and Trends

USC is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

USC's games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Trojans score 31.3 points per game, 10.5 more than the Sun Devils allow (20.8).

USC is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 20.8 points.

The Trojans rack up 126.4 more yards per game (457.5) than the Sun Devils give up (331.1).

When USC picks up over 331.1 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats