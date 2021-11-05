Publish date:
Arizona State vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arizona State vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have combined for 59.5 points or more just once this year.
- USC's games have gone over 59.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.1 points lower than the two team's combined 61.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 49.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Sun Devils games have an average total of 52.4 points this season, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.5 total in this game is 2.4 points higher than the 57.1 average total in Trojans games this season.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Sun Devils have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Sun Devils put up 30.3 points per game, comparable to the 28.6 per outing the Trojans surrender.
- Arizona State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.6 points.
- The Sun Devils collect 36.2 more yards per game (429.0) than the Trojans allow per outing (392.8).
- Arizona State is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up more than 392.8 yards.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Trojans have forced (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.
USC Stats and Trends
- USC is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
- USC's games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Trojans score 31.3 points per game, 10.5 more than the Sun Devils allow (20.8).
- USC is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 20.8 points.
- The Trojans rack up 126.4 more yards per game (457.5) than the Sun Devils give up (331.1).
- When USC picks up over 331.1 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|USC
30.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.6
429.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.5
331.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
392.8
15
Giveaways
14
12
Takeaways
12