The Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 0-0 SEC) and the fifth-ranked pass offense will play the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 0-0 SEC) and the eighth-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Razorbacks are favored by 4.5 points in the outing. The point total is 55.5.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas' games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of nine times.

Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Saturday's total is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 60.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Razorbacks games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-3-0 this year.

This season, the Razorbacks have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Arkansas has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks average 8.2 more points per game (32.8) than the Bulldogs give up (24.6).

Arkansas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.6 points.

The Razorbacks collect 152.3 more yards per game (465.3) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (313).

In games that Arkansas amasses more than 313 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Mississippi State is 4-4-0 this year.

This year, the Bulldogs have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Bulldogs average 28 points per game, 4.5 more than the Razorbacks allow (23.5).

When Mississippi State scores more than 23.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 90.9 more yards per game (425.3) than the Razorbacks allow (334.4).

When Mississippi State totals over 334.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Razorbacks have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats