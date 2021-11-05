Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas' games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of nine times.
- Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- Saturday's total is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 60.8 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 48.1 points per game, 7.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Razorbacks games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Razorbacks have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Arkansas has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Razorbacks average 8.2 more points per game (32.8) than the Bulldogs give up (24.6).
- Arkansas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.6 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 152.3 more yards per game (465.3) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (313).
- In games that Arkansas amasses more than 313 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Mississippi State is 4-4-0 this year.
- This year, the Bulldogs have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Mississippi State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Bulldogs average 28 points per game, 4.5 more than the Razorbacks allow (23.5).
- When Mississippi State scores more than 23.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs collect 90.9 more yards per game (425.3) than the Razorbacks allow (334.4).
- When Mississippi State totals over 334.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Razorbacks have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Mississippi State
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
28
23.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
465.3
Avg. Total Yards
425.3
334.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
313
7
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
12