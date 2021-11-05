Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Austin Ekeler, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has ran for a team-leading 420 yards on 84 attempts (60.0 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 33 catches for 302 yards (43.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has received 84 of his team's 159 carries this season (52.8%).

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Ekeler recorded 35 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Eagles, 26.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler ran for a touchdown in that game against the Eagles.

The Eagles give up 123.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.

This season the Eagles have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Patriots, Ekeler picked up 64 yards on 11 carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Ekeler also put up 60 yards on six receptions.

Ekeler has rushed for 137 yards on 34 carries (45.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns over his last three games.

He's also caught 15 passes for 161 yards (53.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 84 52.8% 420 5 23 54.8% 5.0 Justin Jackson 13 8.2% 101 0 4 9.5% 7.8 Justin Herbert 23 14.5% 81 1 10 23.8% 3.5 Larry Rountree III 28 17.6% 71 0 5 11.9% 2.5

