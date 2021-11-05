Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Austin Ekeler, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has ran for a team-leading 420 yards on 84 attempts (60.0 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 33 catches for 302 yards (43.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has received 84 of his team's 159 carries this season (52.8%).
  • The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Ekeler recorded 35 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Eagles, 26.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler ran for a touchdown in that game against the Eagles.
  • The Eagles give up 123.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Eagles have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Patriots, Ekeler picked up 64 yards on 11 carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Ekeler also put up 60 yards on six receptions.
  • Ekeler has rushed for 137 yards on 34 carries (45.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He's also caught 15 passes for 161 yards (53.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

84

52.8%

420

5

23

54.8%

5.0

Justin Jackson

13

8.2%

101

0

4

9.5%

7.8

Justin Herbert

23

14.5%

81

1

10

23.8%

3.5

Larry Rountree III

28

17.6%

71

0

5

11.9%

2.5

