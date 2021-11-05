Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has ran for a team-leading 420 yards on 84 attempts (60.0 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 33 catches for 302 yards (43.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has received 84 of his team's 159 carries this season (52.8%).
- The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Ekeler recorded 35 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Eagles, 26.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler ran for a touchdown in that game against the Eagles.
- The Eagles give up 123.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Eagles have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Patriots, Ekeler picked up 64 yards on 11 carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Ekeler also put up 60 yards on six receptions.
- Ekeler has rushed for 137 yards on 34 carries (45.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns over his last three games.
- He's also caught 15 passes for 161 yards (53.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
84
52.8%
420
5
23
54.8%
5.0
Justin Jackson
13
8.2%
101
0
4
9.5%
7.8
Justin Herbert
23
14.5%
81
1
10
23.8%
3.5
Larry Rountree III
28
17.6%
71
0
5
11.9%
2.5
