November 5, 2021
Publish date:

Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Baker Mayfield for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (4-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) square off in a Week 9 matchup between AFC North rivals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Mayfield has recorded 1,699 passing yards (212.4 yards per game) while going 136-for-204 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 80 rushing yards on 21 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 10.0 yards per game.
  • The Browns, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.0% of the time.
  • Mayfield accounts for 25.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 20 of his 204 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In six matchups against the Bengals, Mayfield averaged 254.8 passing yards per game, 20.3 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes in five of those games against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals are giving up 283.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have conceded 10 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Mayfield threw for 225 yards while completing 64.5% of his passes.
  • Mayfield has 459 passing yards (153.0 ypg), completing 66.1% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

24

10.0%

20

323

1

2

9.1%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

15

6.2%

13

228

2

1

4.5%

Jarvis Landry

24

10.0%

16

182

0

1

4.5%

