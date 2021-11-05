Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Baker Mayfield for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (4-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) square off in a Week 9 matchup between AFC North rivals at Paul Brown Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Mayfield has recorded 1,699 passing yards (212.4 yards per game) while going 136-for-204 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's tacked on 80 rushing yards on 21 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 10.0 yards per game.

The Browns, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.0% of the time.

Mayfield accounts for 25.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 20 of his 204 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In six matchups against the Bengals, Mayfield averaged 254.8 passing yards per game, 20.3 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes in five of those games against the Bengals.

The Bengals are giving up 283.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have conceded 10 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Mayfield threw for 225 yards while completing 64.5% of his passes.

Mayfield has 459 passing yards (153.0 ypg), completing 66.1% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 24 10.0% 20 323 1 2 9.1% Donovan Peoples-Jones 15 6.2% 13 228 2 1 4.5% Jarvis Landry 24 10.0% 16 182 0 1 4.5%

