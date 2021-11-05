The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) are 6-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4). The contest has a point total set at 49.5.

Odds for Ravens vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Minnesota's games have gone over 49.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50, is 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.9, 0.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

In 2020, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 0.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Ravens stats and trends

In Baltimore's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more (in three chances).

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year, the Ravens rack up 4.3 more points per game (26.7) than the Vikings give up (22.4).

Baltimore is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.4 points.

The Ravens collect 50.6 more yards per game (417.6) than the Vikings give up per outing (367.0).

In games that Baltimore piles up more than 367.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Ravens have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (9).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Minnesota's games this season have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Vikings score just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens allow (23.4).

Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.4 points.

The Vikings average only 12.4 more yards per game (394.7) than the Ravens give up per outing (382.3).

Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 382.3 yards.

The Vikings have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (7).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 6-point favorites or more at home.

This year, in four home games, Baltimore has hit the over three times.

The average total in Ravens home games this season is 49.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.

In away games, Minnesota has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

In three road games this year, Minnesota has hit the over every time.

This season, Vikings away games average 47.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

