Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ravens vs. Vikings
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- Minnesota's games have gone over 49.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50, is 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.9, 0.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 0.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Ravens stats and trends
- In Baltimore's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Ravens are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6 points or more (in three chances).
- Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This year, the Ravens rack up 4.3 more points per game (26.7) than the Vikings give up (22.4).
- Baltimore is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.4 points.
- The Ravens collect 50.6 more yards per game (417.6) than the Vikings give up per outing (367.0).
- In games that Baltimore piles up more than 367.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Ravens have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (9).
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Minnesota's games this season have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Vikings score just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens allow (23.4).
- Minnesota is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.4 points.
- The Vikings average only 12.4 more yards per game (394.7) than the Ravens give up per outing (382.3).
- Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 382.3 yards.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (7).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
- The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 6-point favorites or more at home.
- This year, in four home games, Baltimore has hit the over three times.
- The average total in Ravens home games this season is 49.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.
- In away games, Minnesota has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- In three road games this year, Minnesota has hit the over every time.
- This season, Vikings away games average 47.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
