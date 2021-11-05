Publish date:
Baylor vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor's games this season have gone over 58 points four of eight times.
- TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in five of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 68.9 points per game, 10.9 more than the total in this contest.
- The 50.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.1 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.
- Bears games have an average total of 51 points this season, seven fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.8 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- In Baylor's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bears have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- This year, the Bears average 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (31.5).
- When Baylor records more than 31.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bears rack up 465.5 yards per game, 22.2 more yards than the 443.3 the Horned Frogs allow per matchup.
- In games that Baylor piles up more than 443.3 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bears have seven giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have nine takeaways .
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has one win against the spread in eight games this year.
- This year, the Horned Frogs are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- TCU's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Horned Frogs rack up 31.5 points per game, 12.1 more than the Bears surrender (19.4).
- TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.4 points.
- The Horned Frogs average 94.9 more yards per game (435.8) than the Bears give up per matchup (340.9).
- TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up more than 340.9 yards.
- This season the Horned Frogs have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|TCU
37.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
19.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.5
465.5
Avg. Total Yards
435.8
340.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
443.3
7
Giveaways
12
13
Takeaways
9