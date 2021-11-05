A pair of the nation's most prolific running games meet when the No. 14 Baylor Bears (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) take college football's ninth-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs (3-5, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 23 rushing offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Bears are 6.5-point favorites. The contest's over/under is 58.

Odds for Baylor vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Baylor's games this season have gone over 58 points four of eight times.

TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in five of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to score 68.9 points per game, 10.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 50.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.1 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.

Bears games have an average total of 51 points this season, seven fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.8 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

In Baylor's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Bears have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Bears average 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (31.5).

When Baylor records more than 31.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears rack up 465.5 yards per game, 22.2 more yards than the 443.3 the Horned Frogs allow per matchup.

In games that Baylor piles up more than 443.3 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears have seven giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have nine takeaways .

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has one win against the spread in eight games this year.

This year, the Horned Frogs are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

TCU's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Horned Frogs rack up 31.5 points per game, 12.1 more than the Bears surrender (19.4).

TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.4 points.

The Horned Frogs average 94.9 more yards per game (435.8) than the Bears give up per matchup (340.9).

TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up more than 340.9 yards.

This season the Horned Frogs have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (13).

Season Stats